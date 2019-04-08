Comedian Hannah Gadsby plots new US tour this spring, summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannah Gadsby is following last year’s breakout Netflix stand-up special with a new U.S. tour that has stops in San Francisco and ends in New York this summer. The Australian comedian’s…

The Australian comedian’s show “Douglas” had its world premiere in Melbourne, Australia, in March and Gadsby will take it to America.

The first stop is April 29 in San Francisco and last stop will be off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theater from July 23-Aug. 17. In between, Gadsby will perform in Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The Australian standup was little known in America when her Netflix special “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette” arrived in June, dissecting culture and the very art form she practices. She was heralded as a major new voice and her work was labeled “transformative” and “game changing.”

