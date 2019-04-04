202
Australia works to repatriate terrorist’s 3 children

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 7:36 pm 04/04/2019 07:36pm
Australia’s prime minister says his government is working with international aid workers to repatriate three orphaned Australian children of a convicted terrorist from a Syrian refugee camp.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would only help the children of extremists — not adults — return from the war zones of Syria and Iraq.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported the three survivors of former Islamic State group fighter Khaled Sharrouf’s five children contacted their Sydney grandmother Karen Nettleton last month.

The grandmother traveled to a Syrian refugee camp where the grandchildren aged 17, 16 and 8 have been since they fled the Islamic State group.

The eldest grandchild is pregnant and has her own two children with her.

