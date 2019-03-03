202
Home » Australia News » 3 Sumatran tiger cubs…

3 Sumatran tiger cubs explore jungle habitat in Sydney zoo

By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 4:34 am 03/29/2019 04:34am
Share
CORRECTS DATE: In this photo released by the Taronga Zoo Sydney, three Sumatran tiger cubs born at the Taronga Zoo in their habitat, Monday, March 25, 2019, in Sydney, Australia. Taronga Zoo manager Mandy Everett said the cubs were born on Jan. 17 to first-time mother Kartika. The female cubs were named Mawar, or Rose in Indonesian, and Tengah Malam, which means Midnight. The male’s name is Pemanah, or Archer. (Rick Stevens/Taronga Zoo Sydney via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) — Three boisterous 10-week-old rare Sumatran tiger cubs have play-wrestled and explored their jungle habitat in their first public appearance at a Sydney zoo.

Taronga Zoo manager Mandy Everett said Friday the cubs were born on Jan. 17 to first-time mother Kartika.

The female cubs were named Mawar, or Rose in Indonesian, and Tengah Malam, which means Midnight. The male’s name is Pemanah, or Archer.

Everett says Sumatran tigers are the most critically endangered tiger subspecies and are under increasing pressure as their jungle habitat shrinks.

She says the Taronga cubs will likely grow up to become part of breeding programs in other zoos around the world.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Australia News Funny & Weird News Life & Style Living News Science News Trending Now World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!