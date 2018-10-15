SYDNEY (AP) — The Latest on Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting a child in the spring (all times local): 8:40 p.m. British Prime Minister Theresa May has welcomed…

SYDNEY (AP) — The Latest on Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting a child in the spring (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has welcomed the news of Meghan’s pregnancy, which provided a bit of relief from concerns about the stalled Brexit negotiations.

She sent her “warmest congratulations ” to Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle on Monday.

May tweeted: “Wishing them all the best.”

The prime minister wasn’t invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May. The couple shied away from inviting the country’s politicians to focus on family and friends.

The child will be their first, and the baby is due in the spring.

8:25 p.m.

Australia and the United States have congratulated Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, after it was announced that the royal couple is expecting their first child.

Kensington Palace made the announcement Monday, hours after Harry and Meghan arrived in Sydney for a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who will climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge this week with Harry, tweeted: “What fantastic news! Australia is thrilled for you both. Looking forward to sharing in the joy during your stay down under.”

President Donald Trump’s representative in Britain, U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson, tweeted: “Happy news to wake up to on a Monday morning – congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!!”

6:50 p.m.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have arrived in Sydney a day before they officially start a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

The trip is their only international tour since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in May, apart from a two-day visit to Ireland.

The prince and the American former actress landed on an overcast Monday morning after a commercial flight from London with a brief stopover in Singapore.

They have 76 engagements across 16 days in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The tour coincides with the Invictus Games in Sydney which start on Saturday.

The sporting event founded by Harry in 2014 gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

