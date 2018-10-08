Humpback whale calf rescued from net off Australian beach

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A whale calf has been freed after becoming tangled in a shark net off the Australian east coast. Experts from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and Sea World Gold Coast…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A whale calf has been freed after becoming tangled in a shark net off the Australian east coast.

Experts from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and Sea World Gold Coast spent almost two hours on Tuesday morning untangling the humpback calf from a net about 500 meters (yards) off Greenmount Beach at Gold Coast city.

The nets are suspended from buoys to protect swimmers at Gold Coast beaches from shark attack.

The calf had superficial wounds but swam away with its mother.

Someone walking on the beach had spotted the whale early Tuesday and alerted authorities.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.