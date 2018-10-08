202
Humpback whale calf rescued from net off Australian beach

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 11:17 pm 10/08/2018 11:17pm
In this photo provided by Sea World Australia, rescuers try to free a whale calf tangled in a shark net off Greenmount Beach Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Experts spent almost two hours on Tuesday morning untangling the humpback calf from a net about 500 meters (yards) off the beach at Gold Coast city. (Sea World Australia via AP)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A whale calf has been freed after becoming tangled in a shark net off the Australian east coast.

Experts from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and Sea World Gold Coast spent almost two hours on Tuesday morning untangling the humpback calf from a net about 500 meters (yards) off Greenmount Beach at Gold Coast city.

The nets are suspended from buoys to protect swimmers at Gold Coast beaches from shark attack.

The calf had superficial wounds but swam away with its mother.

Someone walking on the beach had spotted the whale early Tuesday and alerted authorities.

