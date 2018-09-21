Australian police arrest man accused of killing emu with car

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police in Australia say they have arrested a man accused of deliberately killing several emu with his car on a rural road and then posting a video of it online. Police…

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police in Australia say they have arrested a man accused of deliberately killing several emu with his car on a rural road and then posting a video of it online.

Police in Victoria said Friday that the 20-year-old man faces several charges of animal cruelty, destruction of protected wildlife and traffic violations.

In the video, a man with a moustache can be seen laughing as he drives into each bird. An animal welfare group had issued a nationwide appeal for help in finding the man.

Police said the emu killings occurred this month in northwestern Victoria.

The suspect is to appear in court on Nov. 9.

Emu are flightless running birds native to Australia that are the second-largest living birds by height after ostriches.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.