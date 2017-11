By The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Irish horse Rekindling stormed home to win the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, overhauling Johannes Vermeer near the finish to give trainer Joseph O’Brien a victory over his father, Aidan, in Australia’s most famous race.

Max Dynamite placed third to give the Irish a 1-2-3 finish in the 157th running of the 2-mile classic.

