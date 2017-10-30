Jedinak returns for Australia’s World Cup match vs Honduras

SYDNEY (AP) — Skipper Mile Jedinak has been recalled to Australia’s squad for the first time since June to prepare for next month’s World Cup intercontinental playoff against Honduras.

The 33-year-old Jedinak was injured and missed the Asian playoff win over Syria which earned the Socceroos a spot in the last-ditch, home-and-away series against Honduras for a place at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

His return for Aston Villa last weekend in England was enough to earn a spot in the 25-man squad announced by Australia coach Ange Postecoglou on Tuesday.

Mark Milligan and Mathew Leckie, who are suspended for the opening match in San Pedro Sula on Nov. 10, were also included in the squad. The return match will be in Sydney in Nov. 15.

