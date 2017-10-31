Australia nationality crisis sparks call for lawmakers audit

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s dual citizenship crisis has sparked calls for a nationality audit of all federal lawmakers, as investigations continue into decisions made by ministers who were ineligible for their elected positions.

Australia’s High Court on Friday disqualified five lawmakers because they were citizens of both Australia and another country, a breach of a clause in the constitution that only came to light in July.

Liberal member of Parliament Craig Kelly broke ranks with the government Wednesday to call for the Australian Electoral Commission to audit the backgrounds of all lawmakers, saying it might draw a line under the saga.

Meanwhile acting Prime Minister Julie Bishop says Attorney-General George Brandis is examining “a few” ministerial decisions made by two disqualified lawmakers, Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce and his deputy Fiona Nash.

