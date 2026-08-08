Eastern China braces for Typhoon Dolphin, shutting schools and tourist activities

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in eastern China shut schools and tourist sites as Typhoon Dolphin made its way toward land…

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in eastern China shut schools and tourist sites as Typhoon Dolphin made its way toward land on Saturday.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were estimated at about 162 kilometers per hour (101 mph). It will bring heavy rains, creating a risk of severe flooding as well as landslides and is expected to hit Zhejiang province and northern parts of neighboring Fujian province late Sunday. Shanghai is also in the path of the storm.

Forecasters predicted that areas could see 200-400 mm (7.9–15.7 inches) of rainfall over the next few days.

National authorities declared a level III emergency response, the second lowest level.

Many tourist destinations in Zhejiang are shut Saturday and Sunday, as well as all water-based activities, including ferries and cruises.

Authorities in the city of Ningbo, one of the province’s largest, ordered schools and other educational facilities shut this weekend and all water-related activities to halt. Some 800 ships are docked at the port.

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