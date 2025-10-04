Three years after stadium disaster, Indonesia is two wins away from qualifying for the World Cup

Almost 90 years after its first and only appearance at the World Cup, Indonesia is just two victories away from…

Almost 90 years after its first and only appearance at the World Cup, Indonesia is just two victories away from returning to the tournament.

It would mark a major turnaround in fortunes in just over three years since 135 spectators died at the Kanjuruhan stadium disaste r in East Java as tear gas fired by security forces caused a stampede for the exits on Oct. 1, 2022 in a domestic match.

If Indonesia can defeat Saudi Arabia and Iraq on Oct. 8 and 11, respectively, in a qualifying tournament, then it will advance to 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“It will be a tough match, but until some time ago no party might predict Indonesia will undergo two crucial matches to qualify for the World Cup,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said last week.

Two spots open for six teams

Infantino was behind the expansion of the World Cup from 32 teams in 2022 to 48 next year. Asia now has eight automatic places and Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan and Jordan already qualified from the third round which ended in June.

That leaves two more spots available for six other teams, divided into two groups of three in the qualifying tournament. The winner of each goes to the World Cup.

Indonesia has been placed in Group B to be hosted by Saudi Arabia. At the time of the disaster, the Southeast Asian nation was ranked 155th in the world and has since climbed to 119, a rise helped by wins over Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and China in the third round to move to the fourth. A recent program of naturalizing European-born players with Indonesian heritage has brought about better results.

With former Netherlands international Patrick Kluivert appointed as head coach in January, there is a foreign flavor on the bench too — all six teams have tacticians from overseas in charge.

Renard leads Saudi Arabia

Herve Renard took Saudi Arabia to the 2022 World Cup and a win over Argentina, and the French coach returned in 2024 for a second spell. Results have been less impressive as the team finished third behind Japan and Australia in the third round.

Preparation in September was promising, with a draw against Czech Republic and a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia.

“The spirit was fantastic,” Renard said. “We changed five players for each game, but the spirit was the same — the way we started, the way we finished.”

An expected 60,000 fans at the King Abdullah Sports City will likely help the team qualify for a seventh World Cup. “Especially when we play in Jeddah, the atmosphere can be incredible. I think (the whole) country will be behind us,” Renard said.

Iraq has yet to return to the World Cup since its sole appearance in 1986 and appointed Graham Arnold, who took Australia to the knockout stage of the 2022 tournament, in March.

Former Real Madrid mentors

In Group A, two former coaches of Real Madrid meet. Carlos Queiroz took over Oman in July, two months after Julen Lopetegui was appointed as manager of Qatar, host of the 2022 tournament when it lost all three games.

“The prospect of playing at the World Cup is what spurs us on,” Lopetegui said. “Qatar has never qualified through the qualifiers before, and it’s a dream we’re determined to fight for. It’s within touching distance.”

UAE is the only team from Group A to have qualified for the World Cup and is keen to return after is 1990 debut.

“I think everyone understands the importance of the moment for the country and their careers,” Romanian boss Cosmin Olaroiu said in September.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.