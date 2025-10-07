PGA Tour and LPGA Tour head to Asia. Europe goes to Spain and Korn Ferry ends its season

PGA Tour BAYCURRENT CLASSIC Site: Yokohama, Japan. Course: Yokohama CC. Yardage: 7,315. Par: 71. Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share:…

PGA Tour

BAYCURRENT CLASSIC

Site: Yokohama, Japan.

Course: Yokohama CC. Yardage: 7,315. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1.44 million.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Nico Echavarria.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Last week: Steven Fisk won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Notes: This is the PGA Tour’s only tournament in Asia, with a 78-man field and no cut. … Xander Schauffele, whose mother grew up in Japan, is playing his first 72-hole tournament since the BMW Championship. He is one of two players from the top 10 in the world ranking in the field, the other being past champion Collin Morikawa. … Steven Fisk was the fourth PGA Tour rookie to win this year. … Sahith Theegala, who played in the Presidents Cup in 2024 and missed the PGA Tour postseason in 2025, is playing on a sponsor exemption. … Tony Finau withdrew from the field and was replaced by Sam Ryder, who is at No. 108 in the FedEx Cup. … Max Homa and Camilo Villegas also received sponsor exemptions. … Two players in the field are coming off big wins on the European Tour — Alex Noren (BMW PGA Championship) and Michael Kim (French Open). … Hideki Matsuyama leads a Japanese contingent that includes Keita Nakajima.

Next tournament: Black Desert Championship on Oct. 23-26.

European Tour

ACCIONA OPEN DE ESPANA

Site: Madrid.

Course: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Yardage: 7,112. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $541,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Angel Hidalgo.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Robert MacIntyre won the Dunhill Links Championship.

Notes: This is the first tournament that will offer a spot in the Masters and the British Open to the winner. … Jon Rahm makes his first start since the Ryder Cup in his national open that he has won three times. … Rahm lost in a playoff to Angel Hidalgo a year ago. … Rahm is among eight players from LIV Golf in the field. That includes Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Shane Lowry, who made the cup-clinching putt for Europe in the Ryder Cup. … Joaquin Niemann, who has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking, is playing for only the second time in a tournament that offers world ranking points since the British Open. … Marco Penge has dropped to No. 3 in the Race to Dubai behind Tyrrell Hatton, a runner-up last week at the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. … The Spanish Open was first played in 1912. … This is the 50-year anniversary of Arnold Palmer winning the tournament.

Next week: DP World India Championship.

LPGA Tour

BUICK LPGA SHANGHAI

Site: Shanghai.

Course: Qizhong Garden GC. Yardage: 6,703. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Sunday, 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Thursday, 7-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Friday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 9 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Ruoning Yin.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Youmin Hwang won the LOTTE Championship.

Notes: This is the first of five consecutive tournaments in Asia, which includes consecutive weeks in South Korea for the biennial International Crown. … Youmin Hwang extended the astonishing streak on the LPGA of having different winners at each of the 25 official tournaments this year. … Hwang is the sixth player from South Korea to win on the LPGA this year, two of them at the team event. South Korea and Japan are tied for most LPGA titles in 2025. … Jennifer Kupcho on June 8 was the last American to be credited with an official victory on the LPGA. … Five of the leading 10 players from the Race to CME Globe are in the field, led by Jeeno Thitikul and Minjee Lee at Nos. 1 and 2. … Nelly Korda is not in the field. She is resting some injuries and might not return until the final two events in Florida. … Fifteen players are part of the China Golf Association, one of them from Thailand.

Next week: BMW Ladies Championship.

PGA Tour Champions

SAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cary, North Carolina.

Course: Prestonwood CC. Yardage: 7,237. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Jerry Kelly.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Tommy Gainey won the Constellation Furyk & Friends.

Notes: This is the final tournament on the PGA Tour Champions before the leading 72 players advances to the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. … Tommy Gainey became the sixth first-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions and the youngest, having just turned 50 one month and 25 days ago. … Gainey was the first qualifier to win on the PGA Tour Champions in four years. … Miguel Angel Jimenez leads the Schwab Cup and is assured of being the No. 1 player when the postseason begins. … Padraig Harrington is in the field after playing in Scotland last week. He is at No. 5 in the Schwab Cup despite playing only 12 times this year. … Jim Furyk played last week for the first time since hip surgery in April. He was the tournament host. Furyk is not in the field this week. … Cameron Percy now has nine top 10s and three runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He is No. 10 in the Schwab Cup standings.

Next week: Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Korn Ferry Tour

KORN FERRY TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: French Lick, Indiana.

Course: French Lick Golf Resort (Pete Dye). Yardage: 7,667. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Braden Thornberry.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Last week: Adrien Dumont de Chassart won the Compliance Solutions Championship.

Next week: End of season.

Other tours

Ladies European Tour: Hero Women’s Indian Open, DLF Golf and CC, Delhi, India. Defending champion: Liz Young. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Asian Tour: SJM Macao Open, Macau Golf and CC, Macao, China. Defending champion: Rattanon Wannasrichan. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Haian Open, Sanya Luhuitou GC, Hainan Island, China. Previous winner: Hamish Brown. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour of Australasia: WA PGA Championship, Kalgoorlie GC, Karlkurla, Australia. Defending champion: Jack Buchanan. Online: https://golf.com.au/

Sunshine Tour: Limpopo Championship, Euphoria Golf & Lifestyle Estate, Mookgophong, South Africa. Defending champion: Deon Germishuys. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Stanley Ladies Honda, Tomei CC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Miyu Sato. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: K-Food Nolboo-Hwami Masters, 88 CC, Yongin, South Korea. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

