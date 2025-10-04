Matmo strengthens into a typhoon again as it moves toward southern China

BANGKOK (AP) — Matmo regained strength on Saturday morning, becoming a typhoon again as it left the Philippines and moved…

The typhoon had sustained wind speeds of 118 kph (73 mph) on Saturday, according to China’s National Meteorological Center. It is expected to strengthen further before it makes landfall on Sunday in Guangdong and Hainan provinces.

Flights from Haikou, the capital of Hainan, will be cancelled starting Saturday night at 11 p.m., according to the official China National Radio. The city also said classes will be cancelled and public transport and businesses will be shut on Saturday. Some train routes in Hainan province were cancelled Saturday and service will be suspended again on Sunday.

China’s national weather observatory issued an orange alert warning for the storm on Saturday.

Matmo on Friday passed through the Philippines, where thousands of people were evacuated but no immediate casualties were reported.

