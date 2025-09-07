What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus

Five of the world’s top 10 Twenty20 teams will compete in the 17th Asia Cup, starting in the United Arab…

Here’s what to know:

Competing teams

India is No. 1, and Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh hold Nos. 7-10 in the International Cricket Council’s T20 rankings. Joining them in the tournament, which starts with two groups of four, are Hong Kong, UAE and first-timer Oman. All three of the Associate teams qualified via the ACC Premier Cup, where Nepal only narrowly missed out.

India and Pakistan being bracketed together should catch a billion-plus TV audience and raise substantial revenue for the Asian Cricket Council. Oman and UAE are the other teams in that group.

The other group contains Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Progression

The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 4 stage.

The groups have been formed in a way that traditional on-field and off-the-field rivals — Pakistan and India — could meet three times during the tournament, if both teams go all the way to the final on Sept. 28.

Dubai will host 11 games, including the final, and Abu Dhabi will host eight games.

Asia Cup history

The continental tournament, which began in 1984 with only Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, has expanded and is now staged every two years, alternating between the ODI and T20 formats depending on which ICC World Cup is next in line.

With India and Sri Lanka set to co-host the T20 World Cup next February, this Asia Cup is also in the sport’s shortest international format.

India has won the title eight times, followed by Sri Lanka with six. Pakistan won the last of its two titles in 2012.

Hybrid model

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had been due to host the Asia Cup but preferred to organize the tournament in the UAE to avoid the logistical issues that come with the strained political relationship between India and Pakistan.

The neighboring countries don’t engage in bilateral tours with each other, which limits their head-to-head encounters to multinational tournaments at neutral venues.

When Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy earlier this year, it organized for all India’s games to be staged in Dubai.

Super 4 contenderes

India is a firm favorite with stars including captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in its ranks. With the slow wickets likely to suit spinners, India has plenty of options with Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav keen to exploit the conditions.

Pakistan has been relying on a fleet of all-rounders after ignoring its two stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan since Dec. 2024 in the shortest format. Under new coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan has played a majority of its T20 games with only three specialist bowlers, using four allrounders to bowl out the remaining overs. Whether Hesson’s template works against the likes of India remains to be seen. But Hesson’s blueprint at least worked in a build-up to the Asia Cup when Afghanistan crashed to its second lowest-ever T20 score of 66 against Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick in the final of the tri-series at Sharjah on Sunday.

Afghanistan has plenty of spin options and could edge either Bangladesh or Sri Lanka for a place in the Super 4. Led by Rashid Khan, the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Afghanistan also has experienced off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad and rookie AM Ghazanfar to challenge batters of any opposition on spin-friendly wickets.

Despite losing to Bangladesh in the recent bilateral T20 series, Sri Lanka could has the potential to make the Super 4 with opening batter Pathum Nissanka in good form at the top of the order. Wanindu Hasaranga, who injured a hamstring against Bangladesh, has regained fitness and will team up with Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to boost the spin options.

T20 format

It follows conventional cricket rules, where taking wickets and scoring runs are the main objectives for the bowling and batting teams, but does so in a shorter, sharper timeframe. Each team is allocated one 20-over innings to bat in each game. The main aim remains to score more runs than the opposition. Matches last around three hours.

