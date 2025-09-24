What to know about Typhoon Ragasa, the strongest storm of the year

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Known as the strongest storm of the year in the world, Typhoon Ragasa churned through parts…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Known as the strongest storm of the year in the world, Typhoon Ragasa churned through parts of the Western Pacific and slammed into southern China, whipping massive waves, triggering floods and leaving at least 27 dead in its wake in Taiwan and the Philippines.

The typhoon was moving west across southern China toward Vietnam after touching down on Hailing Island in southern Guangdong province on Wednesday afternoon. It earlier registered maximum gusts of 241 kph (150 mph) in the city of Jiangmen.

Here are some key facts about the typhoon, dubbed the “King of Storms” by China’s meteorological agency:

A super typhoon began over the Western Pacific

As it formed over Micronesia in the Western Pacific earlier this month, Ragasa rolled over unusually warm ocean waters, gathering strength. By Monday, it had been labeled a super typhoon, packing maximum sustained winds of 265 kph (165 mph).

Meteorologists classify tropical cyclones in the Western Pacific based on their maximum sustained wind speeds. Once they reach at least 119 kph (74 mph), the storms are labeled typhoons. Super typhoons pack one-minute sustained winds of at least 241 kph (150 mph), according to the U.S. Navy meteorologists’ system. The criteria vary slightly based on the country.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hong Kong weather authorities downgraded Ragasa from a super typhoon to a severe typhoon. By then, the storm was registering maximum sustained winds of 175 kph (109 mph) near its center. It was expected to continue to weaken as it advanced into southern China.

The typhoon led to a deadly lake burst in Taiwan

Before reaching Hong Kong, Ragasa had brought devastation to parts of Taiwan and the Philippines.

In Taiwan’s eastern Hualien County, the typhoon caused a barrier lake to burst its banks, sending water gushing into nearby Guangfu township. Muddy torrents destroyed a bridge, turning the roads in Guangfu into churning rivers that carried vehicles and furniture away.

At least 17 people died in the floods, with authorities searching for another 17.

More than half the township’s roughly 8,450 people sought safety on higher floors of their homes or on higher ground on Wednesday morning, according to local media.

In the northern Philippines, seven fishermen drowned after their boat was battered by huge waves and fierce wind and flipped over on Monday off Santa Ana town in northern Cagayan province. At least three other people died in the region, and five other fishermen remained missing, provincial officials said.

The ‘King of Storms’ displaced nearly 2 million in China

In China, the typhoon led to nearly 1.9 million people being evacuated in southern Guangdong province. Schools, factories and transportation services were shut down in about a dozen cities.

In the financial hub of Hong Kong, at least 80 people were injured as the typhoon’s massive winds knocked down hundreds of trees. At least 700 flights were canceled.

A video showed water bursting through the doors of an oceanside hotel, sweeping patrons off their feet.

___

Associated Press writer Kanis Leung in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.