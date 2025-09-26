Nissanka hundred goes in vain as India beats Sri Lanka in a super over at the Asia Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pathum Nissanka’s scintillating century was in vain after Sri Lanka tied with India then…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pathum Nissanka’s scintillating century was in vain after Sri Lanka tied with India then lost a super over in tame fashion in the Asia Cup on Friday.

India had already qualified for the final and Sri Lanka was eliminated, but the way the last Super Four match panned out, “It felt like a final,” India captain Suryakumar Yadav said.

Sri Lanka scored two runs on the final ball and tied the score at 202-5 after 40 overs and forced the super over. But it could score only two runs as Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets in four balls.

India then finished the match with three runs on the very first ball of its super over, completing the Asia Cup league stage unbeaten.

India will play Pakistan in the final on Sunday for the third time in the tournament. India won both previous matches comfortably but caused controversy by not shaking hands with Pakistan. It is the first India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup (across formats) since 1984.

Despite Friday’s game being a dead rubber, India’s Abhishek Sharma didn’t take it any lighter. He passed 300 runs in this tournament with a third successive half-century in the Super Fours.

Sharma hit two sixes and eight fours en route to 50 off 22 balls. He was out for 61 off 31 in the ninth over, caught at the midwicket fence. But the middle order kept up the run rate.

Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls and Sanju Samson hit 39 off 23. They put on 66 off 41 balls for the fourth wicket.

Axar Patel’s 21-run cameo helped India to the first 200-plus total of the tournament.

In reply, Nissanka set a hectic pace for his maiden Twenty20 century despite losing opening partner Kusal Mendis for a golden duck.

He put on 127 off 70 balls for the second wicket with Kusal Perera, who scored 58 off 32.

Nissanka hit six sixes and seven fours — he reached 50 off 25 balls, and then to three figures in another 27 balls.

For once, India’s spinners were ineffective on a batting-friendly pitch.

Nissanka was out for 107 off 58, caught off Harshit Rana in the final over. Dasun Shanaka added 22 not out off 11 balls but failed to get Sri Lanka across the finish line.

It was the third instance of 200-plus totals in a tie between ICC full member teams, and India has been involved in two.

