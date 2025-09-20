Bangladesh stuns Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to begin Asia Cup Super Four

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Attacking half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh stun Sri Lanka by…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Attacking half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh stun Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup on Saturday.

Hassan scored 61 runs off 45 balls, with two fours and four sixes, and Hridoy hit 58 off 37 with two sixes, as Bangladesh won with a ball to spare after a dramatic final over.

With five runs needed off the last six balls, Jaker Ali hit Dasun Shanaka for a first-ball four, and then was bowled. Shanaka then sent back Mahedi Hasan for a two-ball duck.

On the penultimate delivery, Nasum Ahmed and Shamim Hossain, 14 not out off 12, ran hard to end Sri Lanka’s unbeaten run.

Bangladesh finished with 169-6 for its third highest successful chase in Twenty20s.

Earlier, Shanaka’s 64 not out off 37 balls helped power Sri Lanka to 168-7.

India and Pakistan face off in the next Super Four game on Sunday — their second clash in the tournament after the controversial no-handshakes group match.

Shanaka props up Sri Lanka

Despite a quick opening stand between Pathum Nissanka (22) and Kusal Mendis (34), Sri Lanka was reduced to 65-3 in 9.1 overs after Mahedi Hasan struck twice.

Shanaka then took charge and scored 50 off 30 balls, including two fours and five sixes. He hit six sixes in all, and put up 57 off 27 balls with Charith Asalanka for the fifth wicket.

In the 19th over, Asalanka was dropped and then run out off the same delivery in his 21 off 12 balls. Shanaka, also dropped, stayed unbeaten till the end.

Vital momentum was lost in the over by the run out and Mustafizur Rahman two wickets.

Saif Hassan scripts chase

Tanzid Hasan was bowled for a two-ball duck but it didn’t deter his partner who counterattacked Sri Lanka. Bangladesh skipper Litton Das (23) shared 59 off 34 balls for the second wicket.

Bangladesh was 59-1 in the powerplay with Saif Hassan leading. He reached 50 off 36 balls.

Hassan and Hridoy combined for 54 as Bangladesh’s chase gained momentum.

Hridoy guided the chase toward the finish line with 50 off 31 balls. He was trapped in the 19th over by Dushmantha Chameera but Shamin Hossain helped to finish off the game despite the final over drama.

It was Bangladesh’s first successful 160-plus chase in 16 attempts — the previous instance was in March 2024 also against Sri Lanka.

