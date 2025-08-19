Shubman Gill named vice-captain as India announces Asia Cup squad

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain as India’s Asia Cup squad was announced on Tuesday. Gill,…

Gill, who is India’s test captain, scored 754 runs across five tests in England where a thrilling series ended in a 2-2 tie.

He had last played a T20 against Sri Lanka in July 2024, when coach Gautam Gambhir took up the job. Since then, India has experimented in the T20 arena with Suryakumar Yadav as skipper.

Gill, who leads Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, scored 650 runs in the 2025 season and couldn’t be ignored further after his success in England.

“He was the vice-captain when we last played in Sri Lanka and the new T20 cycle had begun. However, we got busy with test cricket and he didn’t get opportunities (in T20s). We are happy to have him back,” said Yadav, who has been retained as skipper.

India and Pakistan resume cricket ties

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 9. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will host the 19 matches, with the Dubai International Stadium hosting the final on Sept. 28.

The tournament will also mark a resumption of cricket ties between India and Pakistan – after escalating military tensions earlier this year with both the IPL and the Pakistan Super League halted briefly.

India and Pakistan will first meet in Group A on Sept. 14, with another game slated for the next round – Super Four – potentially on Sept. 21. Both matches will be played in Dubai. There could be a third possible clash in the final, if both sides make it that far in the tournament.

Bumrah back, Iyer and Jaiswal miss out

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns to the T20 squad for the first time since the 2024 World Cup. He played only three tests on the English tour because of fitness and workload management.

Shreyas Iyer, who led Punjab Kings to the 2025 IPL final and scored 604 runs in 17 games, is one of the two big names to miss out. Iyer had played a stellar role in India’s 2025 Champions Trophy win in March.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also missed out – the left-handed opener had scored 411 runs in five tests against England and 559 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 IPL. However, there was no place for a fourth opening option in the Indian squad after Gill’s inclusion.

“It is unfortunate (to leave Jaiswal out). With what Abhishek Sharma has done over the last year or so with the bat, and he gives us a bowling option as well, one of these guys was always going to miss out,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said. “It’s the same with Iyer – no fault of his, but who will he replace?”

Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh will form the middle order for India, leaving Iyer out. Jitesh Sharma is included as the second keeper-batter option after Sanju Samson, but it isn’t clear who will open the innings for India given Gill’s inclusion.

“The captain and the coach will take a call on the best balance for the team,” Agarkar said. “Once we get to Dubai, we will have a bit more clarity on the conditions. There are more options available to us – Shubman is in great form, as is Sanju. So we have two good options along with Abhishek.”

Spinners Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, along with pacers Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh complete the bowling core for India.

Neutral venue

The 2025 Asia Cup is officially hosted by India. Under an Asian Cricket Council decision, the tournament is held in a neutral venue whenever India or Pakistan is the host.

The 2023 Asia Cup (played in ODI format) was split between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the latter hosting all Indian games along with the final.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

