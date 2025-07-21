Live Radio
Home » Asia News » Photos of Storm Wipha…

Photos of Storm Wipha as it hits Asia

The Associated Press

July 21, 2025, 9:15 AM

Vietnam braced for Typhoon Wipha on Monday as coastal provinces were placed on emergency alert and airlines canceled flights ahead of the storm’s expected landfall early Tuesday.

The storm has already proved deadly in the Philippines, where it intensified monsoon rains and killed at least three people over the weekend. It also hit parts of China and Hong Kong.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up