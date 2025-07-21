Photos of Storm Wipha as it hits Asia

Vietnam braced for Typhoon Wipha on Monday as coastal provinces were placed on emergency alert and airlines canceled flights ahead…

Vietnam braced for Typhoon Wipha on Monday as coastal provinces were placed on emergency alert and airlines canceled flights ahead of the storm’s expected landfall early Tuesday.

The storm has already proved deadly in the Philippines, where it intensified monsoon rains and killed at least three people over the weekend. It also hit parts of China and Hong Kong.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

