Rivals India and Pakistan in same group at Asia Cup T20 cricket tournament

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Rivals India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group at the upcoming men’s Asia Cup T20 cricket tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

India is the official Asia Cup host but the tournament is being held at a neutral venue for India and Pakistan. The marquee group game between the two countries is on Sept. 14.

The tournament will take place from Sept. 9-28, a top official of the Asian Cricket Council said Saturday.

“I am delighted to confirm the dates,” ACC president Mohsin Naqvi wrote on X. “We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket!”

India and Pakistan are in Group A with Oman and UAE. Group B comprises Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

The top two from each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage where all four teams compete against each other before the top two go through to the final.

Pakistan and defending champion India are favorites to qualify from Group A, and that could potentially see three matches between the two if they qualify for the final.

Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, led an ACC annual general meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday.

