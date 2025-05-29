How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 5/29/2025

A big rally for stocks that began in Asia ran out of momentum amid uncertainty about what will happen next…

A big rally for stocks that began in Asia ran out of momentum amid uncertainty about what will happen next after a U.S. court blocked many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday after giving up most of an earlier gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.4%.

It’s a downshift after stocks initially leaped in Tokyo and Seoul, where markets had the first chance to react to Wednesday’s ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade. The White House said it would appeal. Nvidia rallied after its profit report.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.62 points, or 0.4%, to 5,912.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.03 points, or 0.3%, to 42,215.73.

The Nasdaq composite rose 74.93 points, or 0.4%, to 19,175.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.98 points, or 0.3%, to 2,074.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 109.35 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 612.66 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 438.67 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.93 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 30.54 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 328.49 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 134.92 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 155.38 points, or 7%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.