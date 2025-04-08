Man United heading to Asia for postseason tour to help raise ‘significant’ revenue

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s players will travel to Asia after their final Premier League match for the club’s…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s players will travel to Asia after their final Premier League match for the club’s first ever postseason tour, with officials citing the need for “significant additional revenue” as one reason.

Following the home game against Aston Villa on May 25, United will fly to play games in Kuala Lumpur on May 28 and Hong Kong on May 30.

United’s end to the season could yet include an appearance in the Europa League final, but that will take place on May 21.

United said the tour provides “a unique opportunity for the players and staff to connect directly with fans in Asia, and for the club to activate with its valued commercial partners in the region.”

“Importantly, tour fixtures drive significant additional revenue which help make the club stronger, allowing us to keep investing in success on the pitch,” United CEO Omar Berrada said.

The announcement of United’s postseason tour comes amid concerns about player workload in soccer’s increasingly congested calendar.

United is already confirmed to play preseason friendlies in Scandinavia and the United States.

The club has recently implemented cost-saving initiatives, including hundreds of staff redundancies, and raised ticket prices, telling fans the club cannot sustain its current financial losses.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.