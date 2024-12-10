AP photos from Asia in 2024 show changes in government, natural disasters and moments of joy

Dozens of Rohingya refugees stood huddled on the remains of a ship days after it capsized at sea, seeing the…

Dozens of Rohingya refugees stood huddled on the remains of a ship days after it capsized at sea, seeing the Indonesian coast guard vessel that was approaching for a miraculous rescue. An Associated Press photographer was on deck to capture the moment, as others were at scenes of political turmoil, sudden tragedy and age-old traditions that played out across Asia in 2024.

AP photojournalists witnessed mass movements across Asia change governments, from student protests in Bangladesh that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country, to Korean lawmakers and citizens gathering at the National Assembly to reject President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law.

They recorded the toll of massive floods that struck countries including Nepal, Indonesia and the Philippines.

And they documented moments of joy as people gathered in celebrations: a rider in Inner Mongolia performing on horseback at a sports festival, thousands gathering to observe the Hindu festival of Holi and Pope Francis’ historic tour of the Indo-Pacific.

From the overthrow of a government to a leaf delicate cut into a work of art, this gallery records the region’s biggest events of the year and the small things that defined life for its people.

