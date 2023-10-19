Live Radio
Home » Asia News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

October 19, 2023, 11:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oct. 13-19, 2023

Rallies supporting the Palestinians were held in Indonesia, Philippines and Australia. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin with other foreign leaders attend the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, and people row a long boat in a procession carrying Buddha images to a monastery during the pagoda festival in Myanmar.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up