KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — World Cup qualifying draw for Asia:

Group A: Qatar, India, Kuwait, Afghanistan-Mongolia winner.

Group B: Japan, Syria, North Korea, Myanmar-Macau winner.

Group C: South Korea, China, Thailand, Singapore-Guam winner.

Group D: Oman, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Taiwan-East Timor winner.

Group E: Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Hong Kong-Bhutan winner.

Group F: Iraq, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia-Brunei winner.

Group G: Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Tajikistan, Cambodia-Pakistan winner.

Group H: United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen-Sri Lanka winner, Nepal-Laos winner.

Group I: Australia, Palestine, Lebanon, Maldives-Bangladesh winner.

