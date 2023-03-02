Live Radio
Home » Asia News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

March 2, 2023, 7:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Feb. 24-Mar. 2, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up