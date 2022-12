BERLIN (AP) — IMF chief tells AP: China should be “moving away from massive lockdowns,” urges “recalibration” of zero-COVID policy.

Listen now to WTOP News

BERLIN (AP) — IMF chief tells AP: China should be “moving away from massive lockdowns,” urges “recalibration” of zero-COVID policy.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.