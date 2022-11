NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Chinese government: Xi tells Biden ‘Taiwan question’ is ‘first red line that must not be…

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Chinese government: Xi tells Biden ‘Taiwan question’ is ‘first red line that must not be crossed’ in US-China relations.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.