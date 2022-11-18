2023 LPGA Tour Schedule

Jan. 19-22 — Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona Golf & CC, Orlando, Fla. Feb. 23-26 — Honda…

Jan. 19-22 — Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona Golf & CC, Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 23-26 — Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam CC, Pattaya, Thailand.

March 2-5 — HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa GC, Singapore.

March 9-12 — Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Ble Bay GC, Hainan Island, China.

March 23-26 — LPGA Drive On Championship, Superstition Mountain GC, Apache Junction, Ariz.

March 30-April 2 — DIO Implant LA Open, Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

April 12-15 — Lotte Championship, Hoakalei CC, Honolulu.

April 20-23 — The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas.

April 27-30 — JM Eagle LA Championship, Wilshire CC, Los Angeles.

May 4-7 — Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco.

May 11-14 — Cognizant Founders Cup, Upper Montclair CC, Clifton, N.J.

May 24-28 — Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek GC, North Las Vegas, Nev.

June 1-4 — Mizuho Americas Open, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.

June 9-11 — ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview (Bay), Galloway, N.J.

June 15-18 — Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.

June 22-25 — KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Baltusrol GC (Lower), Springfield, N.J.

July 6-9 — U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.

July 13-16 — Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio.

July 19-22 — Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland CC, Midland, Mich.

July 27-30 — Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France.

Aug. 3-6 — Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Irvine, Scotland.

Aug. 10-13 — AIG Women’s British Open, Walton Heath GC (Old), Surrey, England.

Aug. 17-20 — ISPS Handa World Invitational, Galgorme Castle GC and Massereene GC, Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Aug. 24-27 — CP Women’s Canadian Open, Shaughnessy Golf and CC, Vancouver, British Columbia.

Aug. 31-Sept. 3 — Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 7-10 — Kroger Queen City Championship, Kenwood CC, Cincinnati.

Sept. 22-24 — Solheim Cup, Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle CC, Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 5-8 — The Ascendant LPGA, Old American GC, The Colony, Texas.

Oct. 12-15 — Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai.

Oct. 19-22 — BMW Ladies Championship, TBA, South Korea.

Oct. 26-29 — Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Miramar GC, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Nov. 2-5 — Toto Japan Classic, Taiheiyo Club (Minori), Ibaraki, Japan.

Nov. 9-12 — The Annika, Pelican GC, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 16-19 — CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC (Gold), Naples, Fla.

