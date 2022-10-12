RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 7:49 AM

BANGKOK (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.

The factory in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, outside the country’s biggest city, Yangon, is owned by Toyota and its trading arm, Toyota Tsusho.

The factory assembles Hilux pickup trucks from semi-knockdown kits and was originally due to turn out 2,500 vehicles a year, beginning in February 2021. Original plans called for an investment of $52.6 million.

In a statement, Toyota Myanmar said it began selling the Hilux double cab trucks in Myanmar as of Tuesday and has begun taking orders for the vehicle. It was unclear exactly when the factory began production.

Many foreign companies have withdrawn from Myanmar following the military’s seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Toyota is among more than 100 Japanese and other foreign companies with investments in Thilawa.

