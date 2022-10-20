RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea | Network caught providing tech to Russia | Putin declares martial law | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act
Thitikul cards record 9-under 63 to lead by one in Busan

The Associated Press

October 20, 2022, 4:11 AM

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul shot a 9-under 63 to set a tournament record and lead after the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship on Thursday.

She was a stroke ahead of Minsol Kim and three up on a trio of players: A Lim Kim, Andrea Lee, and Yaeeun Hong.

Thitikul had an eagle two on the 13th hole and added seven birdies without dropping a shot.

Three more players carded 68s and were five off the lead: Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, and Alison Lee.

Thitikul has already won twice in her first season on the LPGA Tour, and is looking for more.

Minsol Kim, in addition to getting off to a quick start with a 64, got to play with a personal hero. It’s also her first year on the tour.

“When I was younger, I actually came as a gallery to watch the BMW Championships, and I remember thinking that Sung Hyun Park was really cool,” Minsol Kim said. “So, today, to play side by side with her, it was a real honor.”

Park, who has won two majors, had a 69.

