Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 19

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 10:45 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 19
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Appalachian St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia

6 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Iowa

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Duke

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Alabama

GOLF
11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.

FOX — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD at Houston, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Memphis

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Florida

10 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — German Cup: Borussia Dortmund at Hannover 96, Second Round

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds —

