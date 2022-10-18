Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 19

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, October 19
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Appalachian St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia
|6 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Ohio St.
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Iowa
|8 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Duke
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Alabama
|GOLF
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
|MLB BASEBALL
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 2
|7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 1
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Memphis
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Florida
|10 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Seattle
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — German Cup: Borussia Dortmund at Hannover 96, Second Round
|2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds —
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.