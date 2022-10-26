Sports on TV for Thursday, October 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, October 27 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m. ESPN — Virginia Tech…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, October 27 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at NC State

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss.

10 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at Washington St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

GOLF 3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

3 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds —

