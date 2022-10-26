Sports on TV for Thursday, October 27

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, October 27
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at NC State
ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at Washington St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at California
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Southern Cal
|6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
|6:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Notre Dame
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|3 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Brooklyn
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Golden State
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds —
