Sports on TV for Thursday, October 20

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 8:05 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 20
AUTO RACING
3:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix – Round 2, Melbourne

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Utah

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas)

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Semifinal

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals —

