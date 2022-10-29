MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Sports on TV for Sunday, October 30

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 6:08 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, October 30
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Brown

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Penn

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. LSU, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern Cal

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota at Michigan St., Quarterfinal

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Virginia, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas

GOLF
4 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand (Taped)

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at San Antonio

NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.

ESPN+ — Denver vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Detroit, Las Vegas at New Orleans, New England at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Chicago at Dallas, Arizona at Minnesota

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Houston

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Indianapolis, San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Seattle

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal

12 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Final: Austin FC at LA FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Final: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Germany, Third-Place Match, Navi Mumbai, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Spain, Final, Navi Mumbai, India

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal

TENNIS
9 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin —

