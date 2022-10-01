IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian reaches DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » Asia News » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Sunday, October 2

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, October 2
AUTO RACING
4:40 a.m.

ESPN2 — W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Chang International Circuit, Isan, Thailand (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest

BTN — Rutgers at Purdue

2 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth

1 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

2 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at NC State

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Duke

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at California

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.

FS2 — The Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MiLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

MLBN — Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Charlotte at Boston

6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Philadelphia, NY Jets at Pittsburgh, Buffalo at Baltimore, LA Chargers at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Seattle at Detroit, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Chicago at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Green Bay OR Denver at Las Vegas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago

RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Singles Final

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up