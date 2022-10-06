RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » Asia News » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for October 8-9

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 3:20 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 8
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

BOXING
10 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

BTN — Purdue at Maryland

CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

ESPNU — Missouri at Florida

FOX — Michigan at Indiana

FS1 — TCU at Kansas

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

CBS — Auburn at Georgia

CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy

ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane

FOX — Utah at UCLA

FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.

4 p.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona St.

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico

FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.

NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Boston College

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

FOX — Washington St. at Southern Cal

NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas

PEACOCK — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas

SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.

11 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Alabama St. (Taped)

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

11:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

CNBC — The Thoroughbred Club Stakes: From Caulfield Racecourse, Caulfield East, Australia

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2

4 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose, Prague

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Semifinals

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals —

Sunday, October 9
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi

SECN — Florida at Missouri

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers

4 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Georgia

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Stanford at Utah

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

CNBC — The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes: From Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Milwaukee

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.

NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore

RODEO
3 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland

TENNIS
3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds —

