Sports on TV for October 8-9

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, October 8
|AUTO RACING
|12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
|12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Honda Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Carson, Calif.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
BTN — Purdue at Maryland
CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
ESPNU — Missouri at Florida
FOX — Michigan at Indiana
FS1 — TCU at Kansas
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
|3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
CBS — Auburn at Georgia
CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy
ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane
FOX — Utah at UCLA
FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.
|4 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona St.
SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico
FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.
NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Boston College
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
FOX — Washington St. at Southern Cal
NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
PEACOCK — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
|9:45 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.
|11 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Alabama St. (Taped)
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
|11:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Thoroughbred Club Stakes, Caulfield Racecourse, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2
|4 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose, Prague
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion
|6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Semifinals
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final
|6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals —
|Sunday, October 9
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame
|2 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi
SECN — Florida at Missouri
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers
|4 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Georgia
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
|6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Stanford at Utah
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary)
|4 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary)
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary)
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Milwaukee
|8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State
|NFL FOOTBALL
|9:30 a.m.
NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
|4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Carolina
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore
|RODEO
|3 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, Fort Worth, Texas
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal
|2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland
|TENNIS
|3:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final
|6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds —
