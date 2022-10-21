Sports on TV for October 22-23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, October 22 AUTO RACING 4 a.m. FS2 — FIM World…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, October 22 AUTO RACING 4 a.m.

FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix – Round 2, Melbourne

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

2:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

5:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Syracuse at Clemson

BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

CBSSN — Louisiana-Monroe at Army

ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU

ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor

ESPNU — Houston at Navy

FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee

2:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

CBS — Mississippi at LSU

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)

ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

ESPNU — BYU at Liberty

FOX — UCLA at Oregon

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford

SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.

ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

9:45 p.m.

FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

ESPN — Washington at California

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.

ESPNU — NC Central at SC State (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING 3 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

8 p.m.

USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 10 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL 5 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL 6 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY 1 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Montréal

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Tanzania, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals —

Sunday, October 23 AUTO RACING 1:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 12 p.m.

ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse

2 p.m.

ACCN — Saint Joseph’s at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at California

FIGURE SKATING 2 p.m.

E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5

7 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Cleveland

10 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Washington, Tampa Bay at Carolina, NY Giants at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Houston at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Chargers OR Kansas City at San Francisco

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami

NHL HOCKEY 5 p.m.

ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Napoli at AS Roma

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped)

TENNIS 10 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.