Sports on TV for October 22-23

|Saturday, October 22
|AUTO RACING
|4 a.m.
FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix – Round 2, Melbourne
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
|2:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
|5:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Syracuse at Clemson
BTN — Indiana at Rutgers
CBSSN — Louisiana-Monroe at Army
ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU
ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor
ESPNU — Houston at Navy
FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.
SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee
|2:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame
|3 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.
ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
BTN — Northwestern at Maryland
CBS — Mississippi at LSU
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)
ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
ESPNU — BYU at Liberty
FOX — UCLA at Oregon
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford
SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri
|6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.
ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.
|9:45 p.m.
FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada
ESPN — Washington at California
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.
ESPNU — NC Central at SC State (Taped)
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
|9 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
|FIGURE SKATING
|3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
|8 p.m.
USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 a.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|MLB BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3
|7:30 p.m.
FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia
|8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Dallas
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at Boston
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Montréal
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Tanzania, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India
|10:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Semifinals
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals —
|Sunday, October 23
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped)
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Saint Joseph’s at North Carolina
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
|4 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan
ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh
|2 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at LSU
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at California
|FIGURE SKATING
|2 p.m.
E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5
|7 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Cleveland
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Washington, Tampa Bay at Carolina, NY Giants at Jacksonville
|4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Houston at Las Vegas
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Chargers OR Kansas City at San Francisco
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami
|NHL HOCKEY
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur
|1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal
|2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Napoli at AS Roma
|8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal – Leg 2
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped)
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals
|7 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final —
