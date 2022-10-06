RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Sports on TV for Friday, October 7

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 10:30 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 7
AUTO RACING
10:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Cornell

FS1 — Nebraska at Rutgers

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

ESPNU — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Lone Peak (Utah)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Invitational: Skyview (Idaho) vs. Papillion (Neb.), Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 1

2 p.m.

ABC — Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 1

4 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: San Jose vs. Nashville, Prague

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Detroit

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals

1 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Semifinals —

