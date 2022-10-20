RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
Sports on TV for Friday, October 21

The Associated Press

October 20, 2022, 10:30 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 21
AUTO RACING
3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix – Round 2, Melbourne

2:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix – Round 2, Melbourne

BOXING
9:30 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Atlantic City, N.J.

COLLEGE FIED HOCKEY
4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Harvard

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU

6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING
7:30 p.m.

USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals —

