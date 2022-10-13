RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 12:58 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

