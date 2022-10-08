RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 1:18 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

