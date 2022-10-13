RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Home » Asia News » N. Korea flies warplanes…

N. Korea flies warplanes near border after missile launches

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 12:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has flown warplanes near the rivals’ border, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean planes flew as close as 12 kilometers (7 miles) north of the inter-Korean border between late Thursday and early Friday.

It’s a highly unusual incident, and it comes amid heightened tensions between the rivals over North Korea’s barrage of missile tests in recent days.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it responded by scrambling F-35 jets and other warplanes. There were no reports of clashes between the rivals.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

Agencies should make internal workforce investments to improve AI implementation, experts say

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up