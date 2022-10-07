RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » Asia News » Kyrgios withdraws from Japan…

Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open because of knee injury

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 8:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Fritz advanced to the Japan Open semifinals after Nick Kyrgios withdrew because of a left knee injury on Friday.

Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, will next face Denis Shapovalov. The seventh-seeded Canadian defeated Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe reached the semifinals by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-4. Tiafoe, who has not dropped a set in Tokyo, will be making his fourth semifinal appearance this season.

“I was moving really well. I hit the ball well from the back of the court,” Tifoe said. “I made it really tough for Miomir today. He played some great tennis. I was lucky enough to get it done in straight sets. Performances like this are big.”

Tiafoe will next take on Kwon Soon-woo. The South Korean defeated Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-0.

Kyrgios’ knee injury also forced him to withdraw from the doubles semifinals, where he and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis were scheduled to play Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Survey: Return to the office part 2

HUD, Army, OPM receive extra technology modernization funding

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up