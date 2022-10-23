Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas say they’ve exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.…

South Korea’s military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early Monday.

North Korea’s military said it’s responded by firing 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests.

