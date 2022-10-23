RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Warplane crashes in Siberia | Threats to Norway's infrastructure | Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians
Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 5:27 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas say they’ve exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.

South Korea’s military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early Monday.

North Korea’s military said it’s responded by firing 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

