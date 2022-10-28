MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Asia News » Jin has 36-hole lead…

Jin has 36-hole lead at Asia-Pacific for 2nd straight year

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 9:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Bo Jin of China had a 3-under 69 on Friday for a one-shot lead in the Asia-Pacific Amateur, the second straight year he has held the 36-hole lead as he tries to secure a spot at the Masters and British Open.

Jin, starting his junior year at Oklahoma State, was at 10-under 134. He faces another tough battle over the final two rounds at Amata Springs, particularly from 15-year-old Thai star Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat.

A year ago, Jin held the 36-hole lead in Dubai and was tracked down by Keita Nakajima, the No. 1 amateur in the world who would up winning a playoff.

Jin this year figures to square off with Chantananuwat, at No. 12 the highest-ranked amateur in the field who already has won an Asian Tour event this year.

“I am in a great position and am obviously reminded of Dubai,” said Jin, the younger brother of 2015 Asia-Pacific Amateur winner Cheng Jin. “I have played some great golf so far and I hope to do the same over the weekend and finish the job.”

Wooyoung Cho of South Korea, who tied for third with Jin in Dubai last year, had a 67 and joined Chantananuwat one shot out of the lead.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

AFGE joins calls to fire State Dept diplomat for allegedly posting antisemitic content

Navy to break up some big contracts to increase small business participation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up