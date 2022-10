TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet approves $200 billion economic stimulus plan to lighten household burdens from inflation and weaker yen.

Listen now to WTOP News

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet approves $200 billion economic stimulus plan to lighten household burdens from inflation and weaker yen.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.